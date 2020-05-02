CHELSEA (CBS) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey handed out fliers in Chelsea Saturday to make sure people in vulnerable communities know their rights during the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea has been a hotspot for COVID-19.
Healey said immigrants and low-income communities are being disproportionately affected by the virus, and the fliers are meant to remind people of the protections the state provides.
“The utilities can’t be shut off. You can’t be evicted or foreclosed on. There is no debt collection. These are important things for people to know,” she said. “Also, if you re a worker, you can report safety issues if you need PPE. Call our office. We want the public to know about this.”
The attorney general expects to distribute about 20,000 fliers which are translated into several different languages. Her office is sending thousands more electronically to community organizations.