BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,952 new coronavirus deaths and 130 additional cases on Saturday. There have now been 66,263 total cases with 3,846 total deaths in the state.
As of Saturday, 3,601 people are currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, representing five percent of all current cases in Massachusetts. This is a decrease of 115 patients from Friday.
A total of 298,994 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 9,358 new tests announced in the last 24 hours.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus. A total of 12,574 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Saturday, 2,284 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 15,048 followed by Suffolk County with 13,606 cases and Essex County with 9,362.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 54.
There have been 10,289 cases in people under 30, 30,382 cases in people between 30-59, 8,966 cases in people between 60-69, and 16,358 cases in people over 70.