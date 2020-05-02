BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Wednesday, Massachusetts residents will be required to wear a face mask or covering in public. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the order on Friday in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The CDC has posted some recommendations and tutorials online.
To sew a face-covering:
You will need: two 10”x6” rectangles of cotton fabric, two 6” pieces of elastic (or rubber bands, string, cloth strips, or hair ties), a needle and thread (or bobby pin), scissors, and a sewing machine.
- “Cut out two 10-by-6-inch rectangles of cotton fabric. Use tightly woven cotton, such as quilting fabric or cotton sheets. T-shirt fabric will work in a pinch. Stack the two rectangles; you will sew the mask as if it was a single piece of fabric.
- Fold over the long sides ¼ inch and hem. Then fold the double layer of fabric over ½ inch along the short sides and stitch down.
- Run a 6-inch length of 1/8-inch wide elastic through the wider hem on each side of the mask. These will be the ear loops. Use a large needle or a bobby pin to thread it through. Tie the ends tight.
Don’t have elastic? Use hair ties or elastic head bands. If you only have string, you can make the ties longer and tie the mask behind your head.
- Gently pull on the elastic so that the knots are tucked inside the hem. Gather the sides of the mask on the elastic and adjust so the mask fits your face. Then securely stitch the elastic in place to keep it from slipping.”
You don’t need a sewing machine to make a mask. The CDC also showed how to make a mask out of a cut t-shirt or a bandana.
Masks should have multiple layers of fabric and be secured with ties and ear loops. It should fit snugly and comfortably against your face and allow you to breathe without restriction. The mask will need to be washed without being damaged.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has also made a video tutorial showing how to make an easy face covering.