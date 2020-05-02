Revolution Goaltender Matt Turner In Awe Of Older Sister, A Frontline Nurse In New YorkAs a pro athlete, New England Revolution goaltender Matt Turner is used to being in the spotlight. But with the coronavirus front and center, his focus has shifted to his older sister.

NFL Changes Mid-May Owners Meetings To Remote Video ConferencingThe NFL has switched its mid-May owners meeting to remote video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All Reports Indicate Patriots Really, Really Like Jarrett Stidham At QuarterbackThe Patriots, really, really like Jarrett Stidham. Here's a collection of some post-draft commentary on Stidham to prove it.

Did Patriots Have To Draft Kyle Dugger So Early? One Report Suggests YesWhat remains a bit of a question mark is whether the Patriots really had to make their move with the 37th overall pick to select Dugger. According to one story, it seems that it might have been necessary.

Patriots Provide Inside Look At 2020 NFL Draft 'War Rooms'The Patriots' war room -- or rather, war rooms -- for the 2020 NFL Draft was a much different setup than the team is used to from years past.