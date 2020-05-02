CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 121 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 2,429. Three new coronavirus-related deaths were also announced by the Department of Health and Human Services.
All of the people who died were over 60 years old. One was a woman from Hillsborough County, one was a man from Rockingham County and one was a woman from Rockingham County. A total of 84 people have died of coronavirus-related illnesses in the state.
The department also announced that more than 1,500 individuals were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, the state’s highest one-day total.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced a plan to begin reopening the state Friday. He was met with protests Saturday for extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 31.
Seven new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 277, or 11%, of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, four individuals were minors, and the rest were adults — 60% women and 40% men.