BOSTON (CBS) — May is typically the transition month to milder weather as average temperatures rise from near 60 to the lower 70s by the end of the month. The last freeze typically occurs in the suburbs in the first few weeks and gardens begin to flourish. As for daylight, we gain about 52 minutes from the start to the end of the month. Sunsets after 8 p.m. begin this month as well!

MESSY START TO MAY

So while we have a lot to look forward to this month, it is a soggy start to May. Steady showers with pockets of downpours and gusty winds are moving across the area this morning. I expect the steadiest rain to continue through midday before tapering to scattered to isolated showers Friday afternoon. There may even be a pop-up thunderstorm. Most areas will see about 0.5-1.5″ of rain which may lead to pockets of poor drainage flooding and ponding on the roadways. Locally higher amounts of rain are possible where thunderstorms occur. Visibility will also be limited with some of these downpours, so keep that in mind if you need to travel or run an essential errand.

Not only will it be wet, but it will be breezy. Some of the strongest gusts 30 to 45 mph are possible across southeastern MA and at the coast. With the saturated ground, we could see some isolated tree damage or power outages. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon.

The chance of showers will continue overnight, but be limited in coverage as temperatures fall back into the 40s. Winds will begin to relax as low-pressure shifts eastward away from the area.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

Low pressure will quickly pull away, so besides an early shower possible near the coast, expect clearing skies on Saturday. Overall temperatures improve through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will rise into the mid to upper 60s. It will be a great day to get outside and get some fresh air. It will be breezy, with gusts 20-25 mph and that will keep pollen levels high. The UV index will also be high, so grab the sunscreen before going for a walk or spending a longer time outside.

Weirdest statement of the day: this weekend will be the warmest since…January. Plenty to look forward to Saturday and Sunday! pic.twitter.com/phM7gg296o — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) May 1, 2020

A weak wave will pass through the area Saturday night into Sunday. This may increase the cloud cover and provide an isolated shower on Sunday. However, there will be many areas that stay dry. Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, even nearing 70 in spots!