BOSTON (CBS) – Local pop star Rachel Platten is singing the praises of health care heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The lyrics in her hit “Fight Song” are a perfect metaphor for nurses for trying to stay afloat.

For the nurses in Faulkner’s Hospital COVID-19 unit, every day has been a fight. Juliet Gleason is the nurse director of the unit, and thought her colleagues could use a lift.

“I was thinking about what we could do and I thought of this song,” Gleason told WBZ.

Gleason asked Platten, who grew up in Newton, if she might send some love to the nurses at Faulkner. From Los Angeles, Platten sent the nurses a message and played the song on piano.

Well, this was an awesome surprise. Music star @RachelPlatten– native of Newton- performs "Fight Song" for the nurses at the Covid-19 unit of Faulkner Hospital. 📺WATCH: My full story with reaction from the surprised nurses. @FaulknerHosp #Coronavirus #Boston 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/6SK3ZCk04m — David Wade (@davidwade) May 1, 2020

“I wanted to thank you on behalf of all of us for being so brave and strong,” Platten said.

The Faulkner edited in some pictures, and Friday afternoon, gathered some of the nurses to watch. “Fight Song” delivered a powerful shot of energy.

“The song itself in the past has been very empowering to me during the difficult times so I think this is the perfect song,” Nurse Emma Tiedemann said.

“It just picks you up and lifts you up to let you know here we are in a battle but you know what, we are going to fight and get through it,” said Nurse Jacqueline DeJean. “It’s very encouraging and empowering. We got this, let’s do it.”

Platten said she hoped the song brought just a little bit of light and strength to their day.