Did Patriots Have To Draft Kyle Dugger So Early? One Report Suggests YesWhat remains a bit of a question mark is whether the Patriots really had to make their move with the 37th overall pick to select Dugger. According to one story, it seems that it might have been necessary.

Patriots Provide Inside Look At 2020 NFL Draft 'War Rooms'The Patriots' war room -- or rather, war rooms -- for the 2020 NFL Draft was a much different setup than the team is used to from years past.

Patriots Make Free Agent Signings OfficialThe Patriots officially announced all of their free-agent signings.

Little League World Series Canceled For First TimeThis year's Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR To Resume Season In Mid-May, With Seven Races In 10 DaysNASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span.