



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ war room — or rather, war rooms — for the 2020 NFL Draft was a much different setup than the team is used to from years past. With the New England brass spread all over the state, everyone was making picks and working out deals from the comfort of their own homes — or their vacation homes.

There were even some guest appearances by their kids and one very famous Alaskan Klee Kai.

The Patriots provided a closer look at their 2020 draft process with a behind-the-scenes clip on Thursday night. The video began with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick welcoming New England’s first selection, Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, to the team.

From dining rooms & home offices to the 2020 #PatsDraft war rooms. Behind the scenes of our virtual operation. pic.twitter.com/dyPF1rHAHu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2020

“Congratulations, we just made you a New England Patriot,” Belichick told Dugger from his dinning room table in Nantucket — his “war room” for the 2020 NFL Draft. He then passed Dugger over to team owner Robert Kraft.

“Hey congratulations, it’s great to have you as a Patriot,” said Kraft. “I look forward to meeting you. You be well now.”

Dugger’s draft party then burst into celebration.

The Patriots made another second-round pick, swinging a trade to land Michigan linebacker Josh Uche.

“We have a good history with the guys from Michigan that we choose,” Kraft joked, alluding to that famous Wolverines quarterback the Patriots drafted in the sixth round in 2000.

The Patriots were busy in the third round, taking Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings at No. 87 before making two trades to snag a pair of tight ends.

“Just try to bump those fourths up into the third,” Belichick told director of player personnel Nick Caserio. “That’s a fair trade. That’s what it is.”

The Patriots did just that, moving up twice to draft UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech tight end/h-back/fullback Dalton Keene.

The video also gives a glimpse at New England’s later-round picks celebrating after hearing the news. There will be a complete 2020 NFL Draft recap, plus a 1-on-1 with Patriots center David Andrews, coming up Friday night on Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-T.