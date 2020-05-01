



DARTMOUTH (CBS) – ICE detainees who refused to get tested for coronavirus caused more than $25,000 worth of damage and rushed at Sheriff Thomas Hodgson during a disturbance Friday night, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in Dartmouth after a group of 10 detainees reported having symptoms of COVID-19.

“The health care professionals told them they had to be tested in the medical unit because of the reported symptoms,” Sheriff Hodgson said in a statement late Friday night. “The detainees refused to go to the medical unit for testing. Our medical team alerted me, and I advised the detainees that for their health and the health of their fellow detainees and our staff, they needed to be tested at the medical unit. The detainees refused to comply, became combatant and ultimately put the lives of themselves and many Bristol County officers at risk with their reckless actions.”

The detainees allegedly barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and “rushed violently” at Sheriff Hodgson and corrections officers.

Three ICE detainees were taken to the hospital. All three are expected to fine, according to the sheriff’s office. No corrections officers were injured.

The detainees were moved to single cells for disciplinary action, COVID-19 testing and criminal charges.

Closely monitoring the treatment of detainees at Bristol County House of Corrections tonight. In touch with local authorities and advocates about these concerning reports. More information to come. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) May 2, 2020

Rep. Joe Kennedy tweeted that he is closely monitoring the incident and has been in touch with local advocates and authorities.