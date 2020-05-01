Comments
CONCORD, NH (CBS) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire rose to 81 on Friday after nine new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The nine people who died were all over the age of 60.
In addition, 164 new positive coronavirus tests were reported, bringing the state total to 2,310 cases. All of the new cases reported Friday are adults.
Eight new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 270 or 12% of all cases. There are currently 103 people hospitalized, and 980 patients who have recovered.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday that he would be implementing a new “Stay at Home 2.0” order that will be in place until May 30.