CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The Cambridge biotech company working on a coronavirus vaccine is now teaming up with a Swiss company to help with production.
Moderna announced if their vaccine gets approved they will partner with Lonza of Switzerland to mass produce the drug.
In a joint statement Friday, the two companies said their collaboration would allow them to make up to one billion doses per year.
Public health officials have said it could take 18 months to fully validate a vaccine. Moderna began its work in January.