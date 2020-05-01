BOSTON (CBS) – Essential workers at several major retailers will reportedly strike across the country Friday on May Day to protest working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
May 1 is known as International Workers Day and because this year it’s during the COVID-19 outbreak, workers at companies such as Whole Foods, Instacart, Amazon, FedEx, Shipt, Target and Walmart may be calling out or walking out of work as they demand hazard pay, sick leave, protective gear and cleaning supplies.
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic essential workers were subjected to exposure in our workplaces due to the lack of PPE, flawed policies, and dense safety guidelines. Because of the failings of our employers, many of our fellow employees have contracted this deadly virus and some have died,” strike organizers said in a statement.
Christian Smalls, who was fired by Amazon after organizing a strike at the online retail giant’s Staten Island warehouse, posted the news release of Friday’s walkout/sickout on Twitter
MAY DAY PRESS RELEASE #solidarity #ChrisSmalls https://t.co/OzvyGLZ4sh pic.twitter.com/UiNRvIZKOC
— Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) April 30, 2020
Some of the walkouts are set for lunch time. National organizers are asking customers to support them by not shopping Friday.
This comes just two days after the Walmart in Worcester was shut down after 23 workers tested positive for coronavirus. It will reopen after all 400 workers have been screened.