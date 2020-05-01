BOSTON (CBS) – The usually long lines bringing tourists to Cape Cod and the Islands are not expected this summer.

Matt Rosadini is co-owner of Capeside Kitchen in Harwichport. “Where we see a bulk of our business in the summer season, we just really need to figure out a way to get through. Ride the wave, if you will,” Rosadini said.

Already towns canceled big draws like the Barnstable County fair in July.

“A little disappointing, but we honestly were not totally caught off guard,” said Barnstable County Fair General Manager Wendy Brown.

The fair accounts for 90-percent of the organization’s money. They are now focusing on staying afloat.

“We are just trying to maintain our staff, maintain our grounds,” said Brown.

The town of Wellfleet banned large public gatherings for the rest of the year. That means Wellfleet’s Oysterfest in October is out to sea.

“I know it seems so far out for everyone but without a vaccine on the horizon, just getting people in such close proximity could be risky,” said Michele Insley, Executive Director of Shellfish Promotion and Tasting. Insley said they are working on alternative and virtual events.

Senator Julian Cyr represents the region. “If the season is muted or there’s a delayed start or even certain parts of it don’t happen, we don’t really have a chance to make an income for a whole nine months so that’s something we’re really concerned about,” said Senator Cyr said. “We have managed Covid-19 pretty well and we don’t want to see an uptick in cases due to a population influx.”

Right now, there are lot of questions on how to possibly safely save part of the summer season; such as the cleaning of hotels and rental properties, and how to handle the beaches.

“I want me to be safe. I want you to be safe. I want my customers to be safe,” said Rosadini.

Senator Cyr said the best case scenario is the Cape has a muted season.