BOSTON (CBS) — Seven people were forced out of their home after a fire in Brighton Friday morning. Boston firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at the house on Snow Street around 8:30 a.m.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries but all residents were able to safely get out, the Boston Fire Department said.
Video from the scene shows flames shooting out of the back of the home.
The was the scene that the first alarm companies faced on arrival at the fire at 39 Snow St. Brighton. They did a great job from keeping the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings. pic.twitter.com/Vpx2ib4rzt
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 1, 2020
The fire damaged the exterior of two nearby homes.
Authorities said damage is estimated at half a million dollars.
It is unclear what started the fire.