WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Parents in Weymouth are concerned they may need to find a new school for their children after the school district proposed closing Nash Primary School. Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple sent a letter to parents Wednesday saying the impact of COVID-19 in the local economy has forced some tough decisions.

Nash Primary School has more than 150 students and 50 staff members that would need to find other schools, or jobs if the decision is made.

During a virtual meeting Thursday with parents, the school committee explained that in the last few weeks tax revenue has plummeted.

Chairwoman Lisa Belmarsh told parents, “this budget cut is because we have not received sufficient tax revenue.” Belmarsh went on to explain that many people are out of work, businesses are not open, and residents are not spending money. “When taxes don’t come in, fire, police, roads, services, schools can’t receive funding,” Belmarsh said.

The committee said the latest budget shows they have a more than $2 million shortfall.

Lisa Devine has a son in 4th grade, and says kids have been through so much with coronavirus already, and now this. “Not to be able to go back to Nash, not being able to say goodbye, that’s tough,” Devine said.

Ryan Russell has two children at Nash in kindergarten and second grade, and wonders where they will end up going to school if Nash closes. “We’ve explained it to them. They’re upset. They’re scared. They don’t understand it,” Russell said.

Many parents also voiced concerns about a universal kindergarten program set to take effect, and if that may be a factor in the budget shortfall. During the meeting, Mayor Robert Hedlund recommended delaying universal kindergarten until the budget gap can be filled. Committee chairwoman Belmarsh pushed back saying that is not the answer, and the kindergarten program may help bring in revenue.

No word on when a decision will be made on the future of the K-4 school.