WELLFLEET (CBS) — This year’s Wellfleet OysterFest has been canceled. The event is scheduled for mid-October but the town has withdrawn the approval of every event planned on public property due to the coronavirus.
Thousands are drawn to the OysterFest every year. Organizers said the event won’t return until October 2021.
“The first and foremost goal for SPAT is to run an event that is safe for all,” Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting, Inc. said in a statement. “It’s clear based on the last night’s decision by the Town of Wellfleet, that that includes prohibiting large scale public gatherings.”
The organization said this year it will focus on promoting the shellfish industry, as workers have been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic.
Wellfleet has had fewer than 5 reported cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data from the state.
