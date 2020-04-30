BOSTON (CBS) — Disney World has long been considered one of the most magical places on the planet. Is it magical enough to save the NBA season?

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, that’s a distinct possibility. Charania reported that as the NBA considers various ways to resume the 2019-20 season, hosting games at Disney World has emerged as a possibility.

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

That report comes several weeks after the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds reported that Disney chairman Bob Iger made a presentation to the NBA and that Disney World had been discussed as an option for games.

Disney chairman Bob Iger presented to the league's board of governors today via video conference. (Unrelated, Disney's massive Central Florida campus has been talked about by some Florida lawmakers as a possible site for a resumption of NBA games.) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 17, 2020

Charania reported that the NBA, like the rest of the world, is “still trying to get a handle on the virus.” But positive developments have provided some optimism that a return might be possible.

“I’m told Disney is believed to have already offered up its property as the NBA sees fit,” Charania said. “The NBA has discussed and considered several different playing sites, Orlando being the latest. Las Vegas has also been discussed.”

While It’s A Small World and Splash Mountain might be the first thing that comes to mind upon hearing about Disney World, the campus does include a massive sports complex. The HP Field House hosts college basketball games and other events and would seemingly fit the bill for NBA games to be played without fans.

Of course, as with any plans to resume sports, the hurdle of figuring out a workable plan to isolate players to ensure that the infection doesn’t return remains critical.