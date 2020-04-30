Coronavirus Pandemic Postpones Baseball Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony For Derek Jeter, Larry WalkerCooperstown is within easy driving distance of the New York metro area, and loads of Yankees fans had already made their plans to see Jeter on the Hall stage.

Rob Gronkowski Downplays New Playbook 'Controversy' Before Roasting HimselfAs it turns out, leaving New England does not guarantee a player from avoiding needless, over-sensationalized "controversies." Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have learned that the hard way.

With No Spring Sports, High School Juniors Lose Best Recruiting Pitch For CollegeFor high school athletes, junior year is their best chance to show college coaches that they can play at the next level. But spring sports athletes will not have that opportunity this year.

Red Sox Offering Refunds On Tickets For Games Scheduled In April, MayThe Red Sox are offering ticket holders the chance to get refunds, credits or exchanges for games at Fenway Park that won't be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Vinatieri Wants To Kick In 2020, But Rehab Slowed By QuarantineAdam Vinatieri isn't ready to hang up his cleats, but his comeback bid has hit a bump in the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.