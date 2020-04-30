BOSTON (CBS) – It’s going to be a new normal when Jonathan Gilman finally reopens Brato Brewhouse and Kitchen in Brighton. “Part of being in the hospitality industry is making people feel comfortable,” said co-owner Gilman.

That will be more important than ever to bring customers back. Moving furniture to help social distancing is one thing, but it will also be reservations only to control the capacity with a few questions for patrons. “We would want to know if you’re dining with people you’ve been under quarantine with or if you’re meeting someone new,” Gilman said.

Gilman is expecting guidelines that will force restaurants to reduce capacity by 25 percent. He’s already been running successful virtual dinners and takeout to generate more business. “It’s really important for us to think on our feet and pivot with different challenges that come,” he said.

It’s clear a switch won’t be flipped on May 18 for all businesses to re-open which is why so many have to think now about how to adapt. It’s why the owners of Three’s Company hair salon in Dracut have also gotten creative. Shower curtains have already been installed to separate hair-cutting stations. One of three sinks has been turned off and chairs have been removed to create social distancing. “We’re hoping what we’ve done we’re close to what they’re going to want for guidelines,” said salon owner Jeannine Caisse.

Those final guidelines will come from the state’s new re-opening task force announced by Governor Baker this week. The salon wants to be ready with masks, hand sanitizer and a plan when the green light comes. “We’re trying to be proactive to get the store up and running so that we don’t have to stumble in the beginning,” said owner Scott Caisse.

For these businesses it will finally be time to make up for lost time.