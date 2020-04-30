Comments
CONCORD, NH (CBS) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire rose to 72 on Thursday after six new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The six people who died were all over the age of 60.
In addition, 96 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the state total to 2,146 cases. Of the new cases, one patient is under the age of 18 and the rest are adults.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 262 or 12% of all cases. There are currently 112 people hospitalized, and 980 patients who have recovered.