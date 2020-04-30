MARLBORO (CBS) – Marlboro-based Hologic has announced a second coronavirus test that could double the number of tests performed in the United States.
Hologic said the new test runs on molecular machines that are already in every state and each machine can run about 1,000 tests every day.
Kevin Thornal, the company’s president, said the new testing ability could make a huge difference.
“Really what the world really needs right now is test results, when and where they’re needed,” Thornal told WBZ. “So to be able to get results the same day in a high throughput machine, this is really going to be a game changer for the United States and molecular diagnostic testing.”
The company expects to provide three million tests to lab customers within the next week.