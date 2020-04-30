CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge city leaders are making it easier to follow the new requirement to always wear a mask in public. Every Cambridge police cruiser is going to be stocked with a supply of masks moving forward.

This was largely made possible by a donation to the city. The department plans to distribute thousands of them to residents starting Thursday on a first come, first serve basis.

“We got a large donation from the Mass. Chinese community and one from a local Buddhist temple,” said Jeremy Warwick, a city employee. “Eight-thousand plus masks that we’re gonna be distributing via the Cambridge Police Department to various locations throughout the city of Cambridge. ”

The city’s emergency order that face coverings be worn in all public places, businesses and common areas of residential buildings is now in effect for everyone over the age of five. Lawrence and Somerville are implementing similar orders as well, with fines up to $300 for not wearing a face covering.

There will be a one-week grace grace period and then Cambridge police intend to make their primary focus education when encountering someone without a mask.

“While we’ve had great cooperation from a number of different residents, there is still ongoing concern that there is a decent population that were not wearing them,” Warwick said. “There is the ability to fine, however, the goal is not to fine. The goal is to make people aware and educate.”

Those who need masks can pick them up at Cambridge schools such as Tobin and Longfellow Elementary Schools, as well as the Cambridge Police Department.

“These are really going to be supplied on a first come, first serve basis,” Warwick said. “We’ll go through as many as we possibly can as quickly as we can, but that may lead to a quick turnaround in terms of reduced volume.”

Those who have masks at home or the means to make their own are asked to hold off on taking any of the masks the City is providing to make sure the families who need them most get access to the ones available.