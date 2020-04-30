NASCAR To Resume Season In Mid-May, With Seven Races In 10 DaysNASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span.

Report: NFL Considering Games On Saturdays, If College Football Postpones SeasonWith so many uncertainties regarding the long-term outlook of the coronavirus, football fans might not have college football to fill their Saturdays this coming fall. But they may get some NFL to fill the void.

Report: NBA Considering Disney World To Host Remainder Of SeasonDisney World has long been considered one of the most magical places on the planet. Is it magical enough to save the NBA season?

Andy Dalton Released By Bengals; Does He Make Sense For Patriots?OK, well. Deep breath. Here goes: Andy Dalton, New England Patriots. How's it sound to you?

Coronavirus Pandemic Postpones Baseball Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony For Derek Jeter, Larry WalkerCooperstown is within easy driving distance of the New York metro area, and loads of Yankees fans had already made their plans to see Jeter on the Hall stage.