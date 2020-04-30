MILFORD, N.H. (CBS) — An elderly services transport bus crashed into a daycare in Milford, New Hampshire, Thursday. No children were injured in the crash.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. The 65-year-old man driving the Nashua Transit bus drove across the road, off the road and then into a building, police said. They said they believe the man suffered a “medical episode” because he travelled so far off the road.
The bus crashed into a daycare on Elm Street called The Early Learning Center, police said. There were six children and two staff members in the daycare at the time of the crash. They were at the far end of the basement and were not injured.
The bus driver and one passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger was not taken to the hospital.
Police said it was lucky the incident happened when it did, as there are usually 60 children and staff inside the building. Daycares are currently open in New Hampshire right now, but attendance is low.
The building suffered extensive damage and will be closed for repairs for the time being, police said.