



BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ is celebrating an incredible honor for two of our own – anchor Lisa Hughes and former anchor Liz Walker. Both women were just named to Boston Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the city this year. They join a very distinguished list.

Who took the #1 spot? All of Us.

That’s right. The magazine highlighted all Bostonians because, in the editors’ words, “During these unprecedented days, we are all individually mighty.”

“We’re no longer measuring it [influence] in Boston merely by the number of elections won or dollars earned,” said Boston Magazine Editor in Chief Chris Vogel. “Today it’s really measured more in the number of lives saved by doctors and nurses, meals delivered by struggling restauranteurs, and hours spent at home with the doors closed, keeping yourself and everyone around you safe.”

Governor Charlie Baker graces the cover. He earned the number two spot.

Also on the list, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is number six, right behind Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who editors credit with “an uncanny ability to play the inside game with elites, while maintaining an outside disruptor image with voters.”

The list is not simply filled with political names.

“We’re always looking for as much inclusion as possible,” Vogel said. “We tried to hit on that by hitting all of the areas of the city from fashion, as well as sports, and of course traditional development, politics, etc.”

Kraft Group President Jonathan Kraft sits at number nine. Julian Edelman is the highest ranked athlete at number 18, labelled a “classic take-the-hit, grind-it-out Boston sports hero.”

Tanisha Sullivan, the President of the Boston chapter of the NAACP is number 23; Herb Chambers is ranked 51 on the list; and the Teamsters’ Sean O’Brien sits at number 64.

At number 84 you will find former WBZ anchor Liz Walker. She delivered the news for decades and is now one of Boston’s most trusted spiritual leaders as pastor at Roxbury Presbyterian Church.

“I guess it means for me that I work in a field where you’re trying to touch people, encourage people, and give people hope,” Liz said. “So I guess this is kind of an affirmation that maybe I’m doing my job: power to lift up a community; power to inspire people; power to let my brokenness touch your brokenness.”

Current WBZ anchor Lisa Hughes is the only broadcaster on this year’s list of Boston’s most influential. At number 93, Lisa was singled out for her 20 years at WBZ, her work in the community, and her commitment to the Pan-Mass Challenge.

“It was a great surprise, and an honor to be on the list, particularly with Liz,” Hughes said. “And I love their choice for number one. We live in a very, very special place.”