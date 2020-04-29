



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are offering ticket holders the chance to get refunds, credits or exchanges for games at Fenway Park that won’t be played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those options are currently being offered for games scheduled between April 2 and May 28.

“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in the announcement. “We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule. We extend our best wishes for the health and safety of the individuals and families in Red Sox Nation.”

Fans who purchased individual tickets directly from the Red Sox can choose to receive a full refund, a credit to their account to be used during the 2020 or 2021 seasons, or can exchange their tickets for a future game this season. Those who choose to exchange their tickets for a future game will have the option to immediately select their new tickets and complete the exchange online.

Fans can call the Red Sox ticket office at 877-Red-Sox-9 for more information.

Season ticket holders will have the option of receiving a full refund for impacted games, a credit towards additional 2020 regular season tickets, or a credit for the 2021 season. Those season ticket holders who choose a credit will receive a 10 percent bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of their season tickets for these games.

As of Wednesday, the Red Sox have missed 13 homes games at Fenway Park during the MLB’s coronavirus hiatus. There is no word on when baseball could be played in 2020, but MLB is exploring several options for the return of baseball.