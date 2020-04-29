BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots added three more Lombardi Trophies to the franchise’s collection during the 2010s, so it’s no surprise that their All-Decade team from the last 10 years is stacked with some serious star power.
The Patriots announced their All-Decade team for the 2010s on Wednesday, and it’s not too hard to guess who made the 29-position team. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are together again — at least on this Patriots squad.
Obviously, Belichick was named the head coach of the All-Decade team. Brady, Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Rob Gronkowski highlight the offensive team, while Vince Wilfork, Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty and Stephon Gilmore are among the best New England defensive players of the last 10 years. Super Bowl XLIX savior Malcolm Butler also made the team.
Edelman earned two positions on the team — one as a wide receiver and the other as a returner. He is the only player to be selected at two positions.
OFFENSE
QB: Tom Brady
OT: Nate Solder
OT: Sebastian Vollmer
OG: Logan Mankins
OG: Joe Thuney
C: David Andrews
WR: Julian Edelman
WR: Wes Weker
TE: Rob Gronkowski
RB: James White
FB: James Develin
FLEX: Danny Amendola
DEFENSE
DE: Chandler Jones
DE: Trey Flowers
DT: Vince Wilfork
DT: Lawrence Guy
OLB: Rob Ninkovich
OLB: Kyle Van Noy
ILB: Dont’a Hightower
ILB: Jerod Mayo
CB: Stephon Gilmore
CB: Malcolm Butler
S: Devin McCourty
S: Patrick Chung
Special Teams
K: Stephen Gostkowski
P: Ryan Allen
Return: Julian Edelman
SPT: Matthew Slater
Of the 28 representatives on the team, 16 were unanimous selections. Five of the members were also part of the 2000s All-Decade team: Brady, Mankins, Welker, Wilfork and Belichick.
Six members of the Patriots the new all-decade team were also members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s all-decade team, which was announced earlier this month. That team included Brady, Gronkowski and Mankins on offense, Jones on defense, Gostkowski on special teams and Belichick as the head coach.