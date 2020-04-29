Comments
CONCORD, NH (CBS) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire rose to 66 on Wednesday after six new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The six people who died were all over the age of 60.
In addition, 50 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the state total to 2,054 cases. Of the new cases, two patients are under the age of 18 and the rest are adults.
Ten new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 259 or 13% of all cases. There are currently 107 people hospitalized, and 980 patients who have recovered.