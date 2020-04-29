HOLLISTON (CBS) — While the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been devastating, it also continues to inspire acts of kindness. The latest example is in Holliston, where police received a very special donation.
“Ever had that moment where something stops you dead in your tracks, and it leaves you speechless?” police posted to social media. “Well, as soon as we saw this envelope in the mail from our friend, 9-year old Holliston resident Rylee, we knew it was something special.”
View this post on Instagram
Ever had that moment where something stops you dead in your tracks, and it leaves you speechless? Well, as soon as we saw this envelope in the mail from our friend, 9-year old Holliston resident Rylee, we knew it was something special. Just look at the care that went into decorating the envelope! Little did we know, there was an even bigger surprise inside. Rylee didn’t just beautifully decorate this envelope. Rylee’s creativity carried on with this handmade card, which included gifting the Holliston Police Department $5.00 that she received from *the* Tooth Fairy. She even went as far as ensuring the bill was sanitized and cleaned before sending it. Telling you, we were speechless! Rylee’s generosity and kindness was the very thing we all needed today. It lifted our spirits, and we feel very lucky to have such a caring friend in our community. Most of you by now have likely heard of @johnkrasinski ‘s @somegoodnews , and this right here is Holliston’s very own version. We hope you’re just as inspired by Rylee as we are. Let’s keep this positivity train moving and continue to be kind and take care of each other. We’re all going through this together, and just because we have to be apart right now doesn’t mean we have to stop spreading kindness. Thank you again, Rylee, for reminding us what’s truly important in life. You are a wonderful young lady! . . . . #Holliston #HollistonPolice #HollistonCommunity #BeKind #PayItForward #SomeGoodNews #ThankYou #ToothFairy
The envelope contained $5 and a handmade card with a touching message.
“Dear police officers, thank you for all that you do,” Rylee wrote. “And thank you for risking your lives to keep us all safe.”
She said the $5 bill came from the Tooth Fairy and reassured them “this is clean money.”
”Rylee’s generosity and kindness was the very thing we all needed today,” police said. “Let’s keep this positivity train moving and continue to be kind and take care of each other.”