MLB Opening Options Include 3 Regional Divisions, Expanded PlayoffsMajor League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows, including a plan in which the 30 teams might be split into three regional divisions.

Boston Pride Draft BU's Sammy Davis First Overall In NWHL DraftSammy Davis had an incredible career for the Boston University Terriers, and will look to continue her dominance on the ice in Boston in the fall. Davis was drafted first overall by the Boston Pride in Tuesday night's NWHL Draft.

Refund Or Credit? Red Sox Season Ticket Holders Want Answers After Coronavirus ShutdownLegal analyst Michael McCann said teams will be reluctant to refund money to fans who bought tickets before the coronavirus pandemic.

Patriots J.C. Jackson Helps Deliver Meals And Masks To Mount Auburn HospitalHealthcare workers have been putting in long hours doing their job during the coronavirus pandemic. So on Tuesday, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson jumped in to help make sure they're getting fed.

James Develin Will Consider Coaching As A Post-Football CareerJames Develin retired from football on Monday, but the now-former Patriots fullback may not be out of the game for long.