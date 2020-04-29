Comments
NORWOOD (CBS) – With many donation centers closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, some moving companies are ending up with a lot of stuff that needs a home.
College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Norwood is one of them.
With their partners like Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity closed they have everything from sofas and sectionals to dressers, mirrors, dining sets and even toys in the package up for grabs.
They are looking to pay everything forward for free.
Over the next few Sundays they will be open for pick up. Just be sure to wear a mask and gloves and whatever you’d like is yours.
College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is at 61 Endicott Street in Norwood
For more information, visit their website.