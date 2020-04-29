



BOSTON (CBS) – Seeing the long lines of hungry people in need right now made a West Roxbury mother and son very worried. Esteban Barriga lives with autism; he felt concerned about those who can’t wait in line.

“We want to help disability people who are poor and have no money, no jobs. They also have special needs,” the 23-year-old Barriga explained.

He and his mother, Maribel Rueda, have been raising money to buy grocery store gift cards, for people with disabilities or those who have diet restrictions.

“From Boston, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River; Tomorrow we’re going to send out a couple to Salem,” said Rueda.

They’ve received some very heartwarming messages of gratitude from the people they’re helping.

“Esteban, thank you so much honey. You are such an angel to me. You saved my life. Thank you,” said Debbie from Fall River.

Esteban misses his routine and job at Newton North High School. But with his big heart, he’s using this difficult time – to do good.

“I want to thank health care workers and doctors and police and grocery store workers. We want to stay home and save lives so we can stay healthy,” Barriga said.

If you’d like to donate to Esteban’s fundraising efforts, or if you are in need of help, text 978-908-8900 or visit their Facebook page. You can also send money or grocery store gift cards directly to 74 Clement Avenue, West Roxbury MA 02132. Many recipients are referred by local food banks or the Covid-19 Response Center online.