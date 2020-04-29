Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston man is facing multiple charges for yelling and spitting on emergency room nurses while claiming he had a contagious disease and punching security officers, police said.
Police responded to Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain at about 8:45 Tuesday morning, where they arrested Kamari Hope, 36, of Boston. Special State Police assigned to the hospital said Hope entered the emergency room and became loud and aggressive towards staff, spitting on nurses when he was asked to leave and punching security staff when they tried to physically remove him from the property.
Hope will be arraigned at a later date in West Roxbury District Court.