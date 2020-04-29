BOSTON (CBS) — Adam Vinatieri isn’t ready to hang up his cleats, but his comeback bid has hit a bump in the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 47-year-old Vinatieri is trying to rehab from knee surgery that ended his 2019 season, but the process has been slowed by quarantine, Vinatieri told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He underwent surgery on his left knee –which is his plant leg — in December, and isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for the 2020 season.
Vinatieri struggled with the Indianapolis Colts last season, which was his 24th in the NFL. He was just 17-of-25 on field goal attempts and 22-of-28 on extra points before his season ended. The Colts have appeared to move on from Vinatieri, with Chase McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship currently on the team’s depth chart at kicker.
Vinatieri spent his first 10 seasons in New England, booting clutch kicks for the Patriots to help the team win three Super Bowl titles.