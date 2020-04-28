



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s recent visit to his new offensive coordinator caused some mild controversy in the NFL, with other teams reportedly “miffed” that the new Buccaneers quarterback violated social-distancing restrictions and offseason rules put in place by the league.

Those other teams wanted the Bucs to get punished for Brady’s quick meeting with Byron Leftwich, but according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league has determined that there were no violations.

“It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pelissero.

It’s surprising the league didn’t come down hard on Brady, as they’ve done in the past. Conspiracy theorists will pontificate that the fact he is no longer wearing a Patriots uniform has something to do with that decision.

Brady’s visit to Leftwich came to light when it was reported that Brady walked into the wrong house while attempting to meet up with his new Buccaneers offensive coordinator. NFL rules state that during the coronavirus pandemic, “players cannot meet with coaches at any time prior to the start of the offseason program. Meetings outside the building are even more problematic, because in many cases those meetings can happen without detection,” via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers this offseason after spending his entire 20-year career in New England. Between getting kicked out of parks in Tampa Bay, his accidental breaking and entering, and cries about his visit to Leftwich, it has been a unique start to Brady’s next chapter.