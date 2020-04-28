WALTHAM (CBS) — Members of the Waltham High School Class of 2020 are getting adopted by people in the community who want to make them feel special.

“She posted it and she’s like oh you’ve been adopted in like four seconds. I was like this is crazy. Like oh my gosh that’s is so cool,” said Waltham High School Senior Noelia Vega.

Vega is thrilled and can’t wait to hear from the woman sponsoring her. “I’m so excited,” she said.

It’s all being coordinated through a Facebook Group called Adopt a Waltham High School Senior. Pictures of the seniors and a short bio get posted in the group then someone “adopts” them by leaving a comment.

“It was just so cool to see everyone’s like achievements throughout the four years and it was nice to look back on my own,” said Vega.

Organizers said they’re working with the staff at the high school to make sure every senior get posted and eventually adopted.

“We have a ton of really, really impressive, amazing kids in Waltham and we just really want to do something special for them,” said organizer Kris Scheufele.

Kris Scheufele started the Facebook group to help recognize the graduating seniors. She said the acts of kindness from the sponsor can range from a heartfelt note to a gift card.

“It’s up to the person who adopts them to come up with kind of a plan that they want to give to the senior to make them feel special,” said Scheufele.

Senior Justin McCullough appreciates the thoughtful note and package he received from the person who adopted him. The varsity lacrosse player said it’s helping him make the best of this adjusted senior year.

“It’s kind of crazy how fast people work,” said McCullough. “It makes me feel really lucky that the adults care for the kids so much.”

A simple Facebook group bringing people together who are being forced to stay apart during a turning point in their young lives.