WEYMOUTH (CBS) – On International Superhero Day, a group of people dressed up in costume to welcome healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic to their shifts at South Shore Hospital.
Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and Captain America were among those to make an appearance.
“The reality is people are doing heroic stuff every day in there it’s a nice way to show appreciation and thanks for the great work going on,” said Tim Quigley, chief nurse, who was dressed as Superman.
Quigley said the hospital has had more than 100 people at the hospital with coronavirus. He said hospital workers are dealing with a great deal of stress and anxiety, and Tuesday’s superhero event was a welcome distraction.
“At the end of the day our biggest concern is that people basically don’t have the long-term mental health issues associated with this long-term stress anything we can do to provide some positive, a little humor, stuff like this today, those things add up.”
Mark Mahnfeld, vice president of operations, was dressed up as Batman.
“It’s really supporting people working on the front lines. They are rock stars,” said Mahnfeld. “It’s just great to see them smile. It makes our day better.”