



WELLESLEY (CBS) – Have you noticed? There may be fewer drivers on the road these days, but police say at least some of them are absolutely flying, as speeding becomes an epidemic itself. Wide open highways created by the pandemic are tempting drivers to hit the pedal hard.

“Everybody’s stepping on the gas instead of the brake,” said Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki. He says it’s a big problem, especially on roads like Route 9.

“Last week I had an officer write two speeding tickets within an hour of each other,” Pilecki said. “It was the middle of the day. One was for 92 miles an hour and the next one was for 87 miles an hour. We had a double fatal accident last week. Preliminary investigation shows that the speed of the pickup truck involved was over 90 miles an hour.”

State Police tell WBZ that in the past four days, officers performing stepped up enforcement handed out more than 100 tickets, warning more than 50 others. At least two of the citations were for drivers traveling more than 100 miles an hour.

Drivers are noticing it too. “People are moving right along. No question,” said one driver.

Another chimed in saying he sees speeding all the time. “I’ll be going 75 and they go flying by me doing 85-90,” he said.

Wellesley Police have increased patrols and State Police say they will continue the crackdown well into next month.