BOSTON (AP) — Notary publics will be able to perform their job using video conferencing during the COVID-19 public health emergency under a bill that Baker signed into law.
The law makes the official actions of notary publics valid by video conference as long as both the notary public and each principal are physically located in the state. The new law would also require notary publics to record the video conference and keep a copy and any related documents for 10 years.
Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo has said lawmakers want to make sure families, individuals and businesses can execute wills, proxies, real estate transactions and other important documents.
The new law sunsets three days after the state of emergency is lifted.
