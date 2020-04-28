BOSTON (CBS) — There were 1,840 new coronavirus cases and 150 additional deaths reported Tuesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said there have now been 58,302 total cases with 3,153 total deaths in the state.
A total of 254,500 people have been tested in Massachusetts, with 9,613 new tests announced in the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, 3,875 people are currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, representing seven percent of all current cases in Massachusetts. This is a decrease of 17 patients from Monday.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 13,417, followed by Suffolk County with 12,140 cases and Essex County with 7,972.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus. A total of 11,022 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,810 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
There are 8,734 cases among people under 30 years old, 26,676 cases are among people ages 30-59, 7,963 cases between people aged 60-69, and 14,643 cases in people over 70.