



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is in the surge of coronavirus cases and the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Does the virus get on your hair? Like if I went to get groceries should I wear a hat? – Tammy on Facebook

If someone were to cough or sneeze near you, respiratory particles could land anywhere, including on your hair. So wearing a hat that you can wash or disinfect when you get home is not a bad idea. And remember, also wash your clothes and your hands really well when you return home.

Is it safe to ride in a convertible? What are good precautions to take when going to the gas station? – Mark on Facebook

I think riding in a convertible should be fine as long as you’re keeping your distance from others while in the car. And I assume that the gas station nozzle and touch screen are contaminated, so use hand sanitizer and right after pumping gas.

Is it safe to wash and reuse disposable gloves? – Joan on Facebook

Disposable gloves were intended for single use. They can wear down and degrade if you try to wash them, so throw them out after each use. And it’s really hard to remove disposable gloves without contaminating yourself so after you remove them, wash or sanitize your hands.

If I get the virus once can I get it again? – Rita on Facebook

Probably but we just don’t know. It may depend on the severity of your symptoms, your age, and your underlying medical conditions. And even if you do develop some immunity, that immunity likely decreases over time. But these are important questions that scientists are trying to answer.