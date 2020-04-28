



CHELSEA (CBS) – Take a walk inside the Chelsea Collaborative and you’ll find an all hands on deck operation. What used to be a space for the community to gather has now become a warehouse of food.

Boxes filled with staples are stacked to the ceiling. And as volunteers get ready for Tuesday’s pop-up food pantry, wellness workers call residents at risk of being displaced.

“At the Chelsea Collaborative we’ve identified over 700 families who need housing support,” said Noryelis DeJesus, who works at the collaborative.

The economic impact of the coronavirus has been devastating in Chelsea. Closing in on 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the city holds the highest infection rate in the Commonwealth. Weekly, thousands are waiting in lines for food.

And as May 1 approaches, those out of a job have no money to pay for rent.

“I spent 17 days in bed,” said Consuelo Alvarado, who’s been out of work for a month after testing positive for the coronavirus. The single mom of two young daughters is a documented immigrant.

She works at a fish market and is one of thousands in Chelsea subletting rooms informally. Alvarado pays $700/month to rent a single room in a five bedroom apartment.

For now, her safety net is the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. The law, signed by Governor Baker last week, bans landlords from evicting tenants who can’t pay rent as a result of the pandemic.

“Lots of our residents have zero income coming in and no opportunity to make any money with the economy pretty much shut down,” said Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino.

Ambrosino says that’s why Chelsea is launching a rental relief fund. The Community Preservation Act has allocated $1.2M that will be available to the needy. Residents can apply online or pick up applications on site at various non-profits.

“It’s a good chunk of money for a city like this but it’s not going to meet all the needs that are out there,” Ambrosino said. “A lot of our residents are not going to be eligible for the federal stimulus checks because they don’t file a federal tax return.”

Ambrosino suggests anyone with the means to help can donate to the One Chelsea Fund. The fund offers financial relief to families to help meet their basic needs.

It’s estimated 80% of Chelsea’s residents are essential workers. Many are making ends meet by holding multiple jobs with arrangements to be paid “under the table.”

As the need grows, community advocates are calling on state and local leaders to develop a long term plan. And expand protections for subleasing tenants for when the eviction ban is lifted.

Currently, rental assistance from the state is only available to those who can show proof of income, a copy of their lease and state identification.