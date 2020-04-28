BOSTON (CBS) – The system that brought thunderstorms to Cape Cod Sunday night, and 0.60″ of rain to Boston Monday is slowly pulling away Tuesday. Meaning, expect slow improvements through the day.

There may still be a lingering shower or flurry to start the day in spots, but precipitation is dissipating and most areas will experience mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning. By midday, we’re drying out with more breaks in the cloud cover, however it may remain a bit more cloudy at the coast. Temperatures will rise from the upper 30’s to low 40’s into the mid to upper 40’s by lunchtime. It will be warmest and mildest inland where temperatures will be in the mid 50’s, but closer to the coast, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Normal highs should be around 60 degrees this time of year, so we are still running below normal. Northerly winds 10-20 mph, will begin to relax through the day as well. Most areas will be dry this afternoon, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle through early evening as a piece of energy rotates through southern New England.

We continue to clear out tonight as high pressure builds in. Winds will turn light and variable and temperatures will fall back into the 30’s. Patchy frost is possible when you wake up on Wednesday.

MIDWEEK BREAK

Wednesday will be the pick of the work week with the brightest conditions. High pressure will briefly grace our presence leading to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. After a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50’s, but stay cooler at the coast as an onshore wind develops. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, but it should remain dry!

RAIN & MILDER AIR RETURNS LATE WEEK

Our next storm system approaches on Thursday with scattered showers and breezy conditions. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s, but rain gear will be needed if you plan to go outside for a walk or run an essential errand. There may be a lull in the precipitation during the evening hours, but steady rain returns Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will warm despite the soggy conditions into the mid 60s!

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

Showers may linger for the beginning part of the weekend, with slow improvements for Saturday. Highs will still remain near or slightly above normal in the 60’s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with brighter conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s, even nearing 70 in spots!