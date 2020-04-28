BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett is mourning the loss of his mother and stepfather from complications with coronavirus.
Tippett’s stepfather, Willie Lovett, died last Tuesday, and his mother, Frances Tippett Lovett, died on Saturday. Both were 79 years old.
“We’ve mourned, we’re still mourning,” Tippett told Steve Buckley of The Athletic. “But I’m feeling stronger because there have been so many people who’ve reached out. I’ve gotten a lot of strength just from the support. My wife and I have received so many calls from friends who have sent along their condolences and things like that. It has helped us a lot.”
Tippett said his mother had a heart condition.
In addition, Tippett’s son, Cody, has also tested positive for coronavirus and is now in self-quarantine at home. Cody plays defensive back for Towson University in Maryland.
Tippett played for the Patriots from 1983 until 1993, earning five Pro Bowl nods and two First-Team All Pro honors at linebacker. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, and currently works for the Patriots as the team’s executive director of community affairs.