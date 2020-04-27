BOSTON (CBS) — Newton native John Krasinski continues to make people smile during a difficult time with his YouTube series “Some Good News.” On Sunday night, he featured a good deed plus some delicious recipes from local cooks.
Boston baker Joy Huang got a shoutout from Krasinski for making a big cookie donation to health care workers.
“In Boston, Joy Huang admits that she can’t treat patients and she can’t sew masks,” Krasinski said. “So what can she bring to Beth Israel Hospital? Pure joy.”
Earlier this month, Huang shared a video on Instagram showing her making 500 cookies for Beth Israel Lahey Health workers, as well as the nonprofit FoodLinkMA, which is fighting hunger. Huang made the cookies in the Highrock Church’s Arlington kitchen.
View this post on Instagram
I may not know how to treat patients or sew masks, but I definitely know how to make a lot of cookies! . 500+ Highrock chocolate chip cookies going to the wonderful staff at @bethisraellaheyhealth and @_foodlinkma (give or take a few for quality control 😉)! . If you’d like the recipe, scroll down my feed until you come across the picture of a perfect chocolate chip cookie. You’ll know it when you see it!
“I need to say that all I did was something I’ve enjoyed doing tons of times before in a safe, clean kitchen and happened to have the idea to make a fun video out of it,” Huang said.
In addition to highlighting Huang’s cookie donation, Krasinski also interviewed a woman from Back Bay and a woman from Northbridge who had recipes they submitted made by restaurateurs David Chang and Guy Fieri for a virtual potluck.
Watch “Some Good News” in the video above.