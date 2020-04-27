Patriots Reportedly Releasing Obi MelifonwuObi Melifonwu's days with the New England Patriots are reportedly over.

A.J. Dillon Reacts To Getting Drafted By Packers: 'The Best Moment Of My Life'It didn't take long for A.J. Dillon to hear his named get called at the 2020 NFL Draft, which he described as the best moment in his life so far.

Odds Of Cam Newton Signing With Patriots Make Huge Jump After NFL DraftIf some oddsmakers have anything to say about it, the Patriots have themselves a big move coming, as the Patriots are suddenly the team considered most likely to sign Cam Newton, according to Fanduel's sportsbook.

Ernie Adams' Mystery Grows After NFL Draft Video Conference AppearanceFolks who followed the draft very closely know that it was the ever-mysterious Ernie Adams who was the real star of the weekend.

A Look At All The Undrafted Free Agents Who Have Reportedly Signed With PatriotsQuarterbacks. Receivers. An undersized running back. A guy named Bill Murray. The Patriots found a little bit of everything on the undrafted free agent market.