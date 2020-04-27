BOSTON (CBS) — Obi Melifonwu’s days with the New England Patriots are reportedly over. The Patriots are releasing the veteran safety, according to ESPN’s Field Gates.
The Patriots signed Melifonwu, a Grafton native who played his college ball at UConn, in November 2018 following his release from the Raiders. Oakland drafted Melifonwu with the 57th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
He saw action in two games for the Patriots in 2018, playing 20 snaps on defense and 25 snaps on special teams. He was released early in the 2019 season to make room for Antonio Brown on the New England roster, but was signed back to the team’s practice squad.
The Patriots signed Melifonwu to a reserve/future contract in January, but he was further pushed down the team’s depth chart when the Patriots drafted safety Kyle Dugger with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
New England also released defensive end Keionta Davis on Sunday night, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, as the team makes room for its 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and numerous undrafted free agent signings.