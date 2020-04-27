CBSN BostonWatch Now
SOMERVILLE (AP) — Starting Wednesday, Somerville will require people to wear masks in all public spaces or face a $300 fine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The city will also begin offering free COVID-19 testing to any resident who wants it, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said Monday.

The testing effort will include a site at Somerville hospital to test residents regardless of health insurance or immigration status. Another site is planned for east Somerville.

Those who don’t have a mask can use a scarf, bandana or other piece of cloth. There will be a weeklong grace period before police begin issuing fines.

