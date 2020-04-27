SOMERVILLE (AP) — Starting Wednesday, Somerville will require people to wear masks in all public spaces or face a $300 fine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Starting Wednesday, face coverings are required in all public spaces in #Somerville. Can be a medical mask or a piece of cloth, just cover up. It will prevent the spread of #COVID19 to our most vulnerable residents.https://t.co/wMrS6vlCn3 pic.twitter.com/1HgvjHsUhz
— Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) April 27, 2020
The city will also begin offering free COVID-19 testing to any resident who wants it, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said Monday.
The testing effort will include a site at Somerville hospital to test residents regardless of health insurance or immigration status. Another site is planned for east Somerville.
Those who don’t have a mask can use a scarf, bandana or other piece of cloth. There will be a weeklong grace period before police begin issuing fines.
