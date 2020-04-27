Odds Of Cam Newton Signing With Patriots Make Huge Jump After NFL DraftIf some oddsmakers have anything to say about it, the Patriots have themselves a big move coming, as the Patriots are suddenly the team considered most likely to sign Cam Newton, according to Fanduel's sportsbook.

Ernie Adams' Mystery Grows After NFL Draft Video Conference AppearanceFolks who followed the draft very closely know that it was the ever-mysterious Ernie Adams who was the real star of the weekend.

A Look At All The Undrafted Free Agents Who Have Reportedly Signed With PatriotsQuarterbacks. Receivers. An undersized running back. A guy named Bill Murray. The Patriots found a little bit of everything on the undrafted free agent market.

Report: NBA Teams Will Open Facilities For Workouts In Certain StatesThe first step toward sports returning will happen this week. At least, it will be happening in some states.

Undrafted Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke Signs With PatriotsThe New England Patriots added a second undrafted free agent quarterback in as many days.