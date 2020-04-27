CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Staying apart during the coronavirus pandemic is apparently even harder for some New Englanders. A new report says New Hampshire and Massachusetts are among the states where social distancing is most difficult.
The data set compiled by WalletHub “ranges from whether residents have supportive relationships to how non-essential travel has changed due to the pandemic and how much consumers spent on social activities before COVID-19.”
Social distancing is an important but stressful way to stop the spread of #coronavirus.
— WalletHub (@wallethub) April 27, 2020
New Hampshire is second in the ranking, behind only Utah. The Granite State scored highly when it comes to social environment, and is No. 1 for “longest time spent per day on socializing and communicating.”
Massachusetts is sixth on the list. The state ranked high in the category of “time spent on social activities.”
