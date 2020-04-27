



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/CBS) — Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday her goal is still to lift the state’s stay-at-home order on May 8 and the next day start a “slow and methodical and careful” economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat unveiled a website, reopeningri.com, that lays out a phased plan to get the state back to work.

But she stressed that the plan is flexible and everything is subject to change if there is a surge in new cases.

“If there’s another spike, we’re going to have to pull back,” the Democrat said at her daily news briefing.

The first phase of the plan includes allowing small social gatherings of no more than 10 people; some pilot openings of hairdressers, barbers and restaurants under distancing and safety guidelines; and the resumption of non-critical surgeries at hospitals.

The second phase includes more openings, with people continuing to work from home if possible, and the third phase includes larger social gatherings of up to 50 people, and the reopening of schools.

At each stage, moving onto the next phase would require a 14-day period of declines in news cases or hospitalizations from COVID-19, she said.

In Massachusetts, non-essential businesses are currently ordered to remain closed until May 4. Gov. Charlie Baker was asked Monday if that deadline will be extended, and said he is not ready to make an announcement on that.

A task force on the reopening of New Hampshire’s economy will begin making recommendations by the end of the week, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would begin opening some parts of the state on May 15.

