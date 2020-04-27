BOSTON (CBS) — There were 1,524 new coronavirus cases and 104 additional deaths reported Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said there have now been 56,462 total cases with 3,003 total deaths in the state.
A total of 244,887 people have been tested in Massachusetts, with 8,787 new tests announced in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, 3,892 people are currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 38 patients since Sunday. This represents seven percent of all current cases in Massachusetts.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 12,953, followed by Suffolk County with 11,883 cases and Essex County with 7,708.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus. A total of 10,635 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Monday, 1,698 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
There are 8,455 cases among people under 30 years old, 25,937 cases are among people ages 30-59, 7,709 cases between people aged 60-69, and 14,071 cases in people over 70.