LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire used their cruisers to show support for healthcare workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Laconia Police shared photos of their cruisers parked in the shape of a heart outside Lakes Region General Hospital.
“All of these hard-working medical professionals are truly on the front lines and are the heart and soul in this battle against this deadly virus! We appreciate them and simply wanted to say, ‘THANK YOU!’” police posted.
Police organized the show of support on Sunday during shift changes.
“We appreciate our medical professionals and are honored and proud to support them!” Laconia Police said.